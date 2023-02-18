Yeonmi Park to Newsmax: Censorship 'Path' to Winding Up Like North Korea

A North Korean defector is warning about the danger of monolithic control of speech by Big Tech leading to dictatorships, saying this is "absolutely" a danger in AT&T DirecTV's removal of Newsmax.

Yeonmi Park, author of "While Time Remains: A North Korean Girl's Search for Freedom in America," told Friday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" she was censored on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and presidential election cycle for detailing how "North Korean women were getting raped in China."

"This kind of censorship is how it began in North Korea," Yeonmi told host Eric Bolling. "If we keep going down this path of censoring speech, we can end up like North Korea."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

