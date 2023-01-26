Lauren Boebert to Newsmax: 'Freedom of Speech Is Under Attack'

The House Oversight Committee is going to investigate DirecTV's joining the "woke mob" to "censor conservative speech," according to committee member Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Newsmax.

"I'm absolutely disgusted at DirecTV, who's owned by AT&T, at what they've done to join the woke mob and censor conservative speech," Boebert told Thursday's "Prime News."

This is just the latest attack on conservatives by Big Tech, she added to host Jenn Pellegrino.

"We absolutely have to put pressure on this," Boebert continued. "I think this is something that is ripe for the Oversight Committee to look into, certainly, when you have these publicly traded companies.

"There needs to be some involvement here and some pressure put on these companies, because this is freedom of speech under attack right now."

Boebert predicted conservatives and Newsmax supporters are going to boycott not only DirecTV, but "there is going to be a mass exit from AT&T," she added.

"Look, they pay Vice Media, which receives less viewership than Newsmax, more money, but are canceling Newsmax in what can be described as nothing less than an attack on conservative speech," she said.

Boebert noted if you need to block the speech of your political opposition, your message is probably flawed.

"If you have to censor your opponent's views, well, then maybe you don't have the best views to argue them," she concluded.

