Tags: directv | at&t | censorship | americans | boycott

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 'Average Americans' Are 'Standing Up' to AT&T

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 05:42 PM EST

Despite the telecom giant's vast reach and resources, "average Americans" are "standing up" to AT&T's censorship of Newsmax, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz said Tuesday.

"I think things are looking good," Fleitz told "American Agenda" of a possible Newsmax reinstatement on DirecTV.

"Look, we see left-wing groups staging these boycotts all the time," he said. "Here we have average Americans standing up to censorship by Big Tech of conservative voices, and as a result, AT&T's stock has went down 7% — $10 billion."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

"You just never see conservatives or average Americans having such an effect on the stock price," Fleitz continued. "And I'm just thinking if AT&T cares about its business, they're going to have to reinstate Newsmax on AT&T and DirecTV platforms."

According to Yahoo Finance, the share price for an AT&T stock on Jan. 25 — when the decision was made to drop Newsmax — during opening was $20.28. On Feb. 14, the closing price was $19.15.

In a letter marked Feb. 1, 2023, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, noted that "AT&T owns 70% of DirecTV."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 05:42 PM
