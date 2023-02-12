Trump on Falling AT&T Stock: 'Reinstate Newsmax'; It'll Only 'Get Worse'

Donald Trump continued his rebuke of AT&T DirecTV's censorship of Newsmax on Saturday night, warning AT&T's stock fall is "only going to get worse" as disenfranchised conservatives boycott the satellite and streaming services, along with the stock.

"AT&T must reinstate Newsmax immediately, and OAN while they're at it, because it's only going to get worse for AT&T as people flock to leave both their stock and their platform," Trump wrote on Truth Social, linking to Newsmax's report on AT&T's stock losing $10 billion in value since the Jan. 24 removal of Newsmax off AT&T DirecTV's platforms.

"Welcome to the Trump Era!"

Days after the Newsmax drop, Trump called on Americans to cancel not only DirecTV but all AT&T services, including cellular and wireless services.

"I think it's deplorable," Trump said of AT&T DirecTV's anti-conservative activism. "Newsmax did well in the ratings, so they actually took something off that was actually doing well in the ratings, as opposed to other shows that don't."

Newsmax has been alerting its supporters about AT&T's decision through its network, the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, reaching 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen.

Newsmax also reaches more than 40 million Americans through significant online platforms, apps, its social media network, as well as radio and print outlets.

DirecTV claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures. At the same time, the service continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. All of those channels get hefty license fees, all higher than what Newsmax was seeking.

"DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

Ruddy said AT&T's targeting of Newsmax for unequal treatment is "an act of political discrimination and blatant censorship."

