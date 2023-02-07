Sen. Steve Daines: Newsmax, DirecTV Need to Talk It Out

Newsmax and DirecTV need to come together to discuss the satellite provider's decision to drop the conservative network, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said Tuesday.

"I reached out to both CEOs and urged them to come together and make a decision based on the facts and not any ideological persuasion," Daines told "Spicer & Co."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

This week DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., foreshadowed the censorship of conservative networks in January 2022.

"DirecTV decided not to renew their contract with OANN," she tweeted then. "Pretty convenient that this comes within a week after Biden begged companies to silence 'misinformation,' meaning his opposition. I stand with @OANN!"

As Boebert pointed out, President Joe Biden gave a speech before the tweet, calling for the "misinformation" surrounding COVID-19 vaccines to stop.

"Unfortunately," Biden said at the time, "while our military is stepping up as they always do, [there're] others sitting on the sidelines and we're standing in the way. If you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it. Personal choice impacts us all, our hospitals, our country."

"I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets," the president continued, "please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that's on your shows. It has to stop."

