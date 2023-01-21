Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's Poll Numbers Climb With More Rivals

Polls showing former President Donald Trump's numbers climbing for his chances of a GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race as the field of potential candidates grows because the "anti-Trump vote gets sliced into different pieces," Dick Morris, a Newsmax contributor and author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The Trump people are polling this weekend and we'll have accurate data from John McLaughlin early next week, but two earlier polls, two private polls, one by Harvard-Harris, which is usually pretty accurate, and the other by Economist/YouGov both show Trump with a huge gain in the last month or two in his favorability," said Morris on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

The results are "really graphic," because Trump's favorable numbers were underwater by 21 points last month, but now are down by three points, he added.

Further, in a potential race against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump was ahead by just a few points but the Harvard/Harris now has him 10 points ahead, by 55-45, said Morris.

"The larger the field, the more Trump dominates it, because the anti-Trump vote gets sliced into different pieces," Morris said, noting that when Trump is pitted against former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, Trump comes out ahead, by 48 to 28 against DeSantis and with the other potential contenders only getting single digit responses.

"That's a very interesting dynamic in this race because basically, the more candidates are in the field, the more the percentage the Trump lead expands, so obviously DeSantis wants there to be a one-on-one race. He doesn't want to have eight other people in the contest. And, but obviously, Trump would like the other people to be in the race."

Meanwhile, Trump has been making some "important public positive statements," including about free speech and Twitter's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, said Morris.

"He just issued a very strong statement about China taking over America, having to stop Chinese purchases of American companies, and he's presented a very strong and positive profile in the last two months, and it's paying off in the polling," Morris said.

