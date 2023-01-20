Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Far Ahead in 2024 Race

Former President Donald Trump is far ahead of potential rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to the latest poll from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The survey, exclusively shared with The Hill, found that just under half of Republicans would back Trump in the next presidential election.

Trump: 48%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 28%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 7%.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.: 3%.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley: 3%.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis, Trump leads with just over half the vote.

55% would back Trump.

45% would support DeSantis.

"Trump has strengthened somewhat but Ron DeSantis continues to strengthen as well," Mark Penn, the co-director of the poll, told the Hill. "Trump is ahead but already has every vote he can get — DeSantis is the candidate of potential."

Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed 2,050 registered voters across the country from Jan. 18-19 with no margin of error given.