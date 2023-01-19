×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 | trump | desantis | primary | poll | biden | gop

Poll: GOP Voters Lean DeSantis Over Trump in 2024 Primary Battle

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Thursday, 19 January 2023 05:30 PM EST

A new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll reveals that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a modest edge over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination — even among those who identify as Trump supporters.

The overall survey chronicled the responses of 1,538 U.S. adults over a five-day period (Jan. 12-16) and covered the voting preferences of Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

However, the Trump versus DeSantis poll question pertained only to those voting in a Republican primary. The results showed 45% sided with DeSantis and 42% preferred Trump. 

In the age breakdown, both Trump and DeSantis prevailed in two categories. Trump led in the 18-29 and 30-44 age ranges; Desantis led in the 45-64 and 65-plus age ranges. In Trump's victories, he twice enjoyed a 14-point cushion over DeSantis. However, the Florida governor posted the biggest blowout of this subgroup, winning the 65-and-over group by 22 percentage points.

When breaking down sex/gender, DeSantis (49%) defeated Trump (38%) among men of all ages. However, Trump (47%) posted a win with women of all ages, compared to DeSantis' popularity with females (40%).

For the racial-composition breakdown, which included only white and Hispanic respondents, DeSantis (46%) clipped Trump (42%) by a handful of percentage points. Conversely, Trump (48%) enjoyed an advantage among Hispanic voters, compared to DeSantis (31%).

And from an income perspective, DeSantis cruised to easy victories among those earning between $50,000 to $100,000 per year and those with annual salaries exceeding $100,000.

The 2024 Republican primary likely won't start off as an exclusive Trump versus DeSantis battle.

That said, DeSantis (37%) still prevailed over Trump (36%) when factoring in other Republicans joining an open primary field. 

The other candidates include: Former Vice President Mike Pence (5%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (3%), former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (2%), and three others — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — all at 1%.

The Yahoo/YouGov survey also tracked the job-approval rating of President Joe Biden — with 43% of respondents favoring the president's work and 49% not being satisfied with Biden's first term in office.

One of the biggest black marks against Biden involved the state of the U.S. economy, with the president (36%) having an underwater approval rating of -18 points in this category. 

The Yahoo/YouGov poll has a margin-of-error rate of 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll reveals that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a modest edge over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination - even among those who identify as Trump supporters.
2024, trump, desantis, primary, poll, biden, gop
401
2023-30-19
Thursday, 19 January 2023 05:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved