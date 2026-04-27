Lake to Newsmax: Security Was Lax at D.C. Dinner

Former acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kari Lake, who attended the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, told Newsmax on Monday more security is needed for President Donald Trump.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," she said she felt security was lax when she was allowed to enter without showing identification.

"There's so many things that could have gone wrong," Lake said. "We need better security anywhere this president goes. The king and queen are in town from England, and they're going to be having a state dinner in a tiny room."

"They could use that ballroom today," Lake added. "More importantly, we could use it for the safety and security of our president, vice president, and the line of succession for the government."

Senior Fellow for the CPAC Foundation Mercedes Schlapp said she couldn't believe how close the suspect, who opened fire near a security checkpoint, got to the ballroom at the Washington Hilton.

"It was jam-packed with people everywhere. And when you start seeing how close he got, the shooter got to the main ballroom, it is very concerning," Schlapp said.

"What was the hotel's response? 'Well, we've had security, the same security that we've had in previous years,'" Schlapp added.

"Well, let me tell you something. We're in a different time right now where you've had the president that's almost been assassinated twice," Schlapp continued. "I still don't understand why Vice President [JD] Vance and all the Cabinet, most of the Cabinet members, were there."

Schlapp said she believes it is better to have the president and vice president in separate places unless they are in secure locations such as the White House.

"We're living in dangerous times," Schlapp said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com