Trump Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: Redacted Affidavit Will Be 'Almost Nothing'

A judge's agreement to release a redacted version of the affidavit in the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida estate means that, at best, "almost nothing" will be revealed, one of his attorneys, Christina Bobb, told Newsmax on Friday.

"At best, we get almost nothing. At worst, we get a very heavily redacted version," Bobb said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The Department of Justice is comfortable leaking very select pieces of information that make it look like they have something more than they actually have, so I don't expect a lot to come out of this."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant for Trump's estate, on Thursday gave the DOJ a week to turn in a copy of the affidavit with its proposed redactions. He also unsealed some documents that the DOJ said would be acceptable to release, including a warrant cover sheet detailing alleged crimes and a pre-search motion to seal everything, citing investigation integrity and evidence preservation.

The hearing took place after several media outlets sued for access to the affidavit. Trump has publicly call for its release, but he is not a party to this case.

Bobb, who was at Mar-a-Lago on the day of the raid but told OANN she was told to remain outside during the search, said on Newsmax that with the affidavit, "I guess we'll take what we can get," and that she'll reserve judgment but isn't "super confident that it's going to be anything particularly helpful or beneficial."

Bobb said she's not concerned that Trump will be indicted or charged with a crime, and said it's "laughable" to think he wouldn't have had the "complete discretion to classify or declassify" documents.

"He's not subject to the same declassification procedures as other government employees, so there's nothing there. There's no crime here," said Bobb. "Even what they've alleged in the warrant and what you know what they put out in the documents yesterday, there's nothing there, so I don't see an indictment coming down."

Americans are also angry and frustrated about the raid, said Bobb, as "we feel like we're losing our rights … it's causing them to go, 'You know, maybe we don't have what we think we have.'"

She added that she would say the same thing about other presidents, such as former Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, if the Presidential Records Act was used as a pretext to raid and search their homes.

Bobb also questioned the timing of the raid, which took place while Congress was in recess.

"I honestly think they were trying to keep it quiet," she said. "That's the way they were acting when they were there. We had kept the grand jury subpoena quiet, so I honestly think that they thought they could just steamroll through and not be held accountable at all.

"I think that they were trying to keep it very, very quiet and just go in and search for whatever they wanted to search for, and raid the place, and I think they're surprised that it became as big of a deal as it actually is."

Bobb also said she thinks the raid was done as a "pretext for something else," such as the Jan. 6 investigation, as the search exceeded the warrant's "four corners."

"I think everybody recognizes January 6th for what it is," she said. "It's a witch hunt, and it's a political stunt by the left. Does that mean that that's what they were after? Possibly… They took his passport."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!