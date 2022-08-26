Jared Kushner to Newsmax: FBI Has Spied on Trump Since First Campaign

The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago and the potential of former President Donald Trump being indicted isn't a "new concern," because ever since he announced he was running for president, "the FBI spied on our campaign," Jared Kushner, a former senior White House adviser under Trump, his father-in-law, tells Newsmax.

"I write about it in the book, about what it was like for two years to be under investigation," said Kushner in an interview airing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Friday.

Kushner's book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," was released this week, and in one part, he describes how his mother called to ask if he'd been colluding with Russia, after reports about the claims about Trump's 2016 campaign.

"[Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and my parents, you know they used to be friends and we were Democrats and he's going around the Upper East Side telling everybody that I'm going to be indicted, that I'm going to go to prison because I colluded with Russia, which was crazy," said Kushner. "And so we knew that it wasn't true."

But Trump, even under so much pressure, lead an administration that was able to get "so many things done," including the economy.

"The wealth gap was shrinking, inflation was low, wages were rising, gas prices were low," said Kushner. "He was making trade deals. There was peace in the world. There was no war with Russia. China was on its back foot."

But now, with the Mar-a-Lago raid, "it's just more of them trying to get Trump," said Kushner.

He further commented that the Trump campaign started "on the wrong foot with the media for whatever reason," and then the administration decided not to "play by their rules."

Kushner also recalls working on the Abraham Accords, noting on Newsmax that "we finally ended up getting six peace deals in the last six months, and again, this was just because President Trump was an outsider. He thought like a businessman. We're results-driven, and we did things differently."

Meanwhile, if Trump had been reelected, China would not be thinking about invading Taiwan, and while the administration might be looking at the Iran nuclear deal again, "you would have a deal with Iran, but it would be a real deal."

Kushner also talked about Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID pandemic, commenting that even though the administration was making advances, Fauci gave a different picture to the media.

"What are you, a sportscaster, or are you part of the team?" said Kushner. "If you're part of the team, explain where we are, and there's just a lot of messaging that he did. I tell a lot of stories on him and Donald Trump where I showed the difference in their personalities."

Meanwhile, Kushner said he does not plan to return to politics.

"If you read the book, you'll see that it was a very, very hard time," he said. "You're on call 24-7. What I'm enjoying now is I love being with my children.

"I love being in the private sector, but I do believe our Founding Fathers that designed our system wanted people to leave their farms. Go and serve. Go back to their farm again. I'm not a farmer, but I think that that's what they wanted.

"They don't want this career political class, and I do hope my book not only encourages people from the private sector to go and serve in government but also gives them hopefully a guide on what they're going to face and how to be better prepared than I was. Hopefully it allows them to achieve even bigger successes than we were able to achieve."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!