Tags: dick morris | polls | bias | florida | ron desantis | donald trump | 2024 election

Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Biased' Polls Show DeSantis Clinching Support

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 06:03 PM EDT

Newsmax contributor Dick Morris on Monday said that "biased" polls are showing that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is quickly closing in on former President Donald Trump's lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Referencing a Victory Insights Florida poll that holds DeSantis at 38.2% support and Trump at 38%, Morris told "American Agenda" that this was likely one of a series of polls that "were taken basically to get to DeSantis to run."

"They're terrible polls," he said. "The pollster is either very dumb or very biased. And it's unfortunate because it probably was on the basis of that research that DeSantis decided to run."

"For example," Morris continued, "[the pollsters] have 10% more college graduates than they should. College graduates are more likely to vote for DeSantis. They have more independents than they should, and the closer you get to straight Republicans, the better Trump does.

"These are polls that are consciously and deliberately biased to try to persuade DeSantis to make a futile race. It's like trying to persuade a kamikaze pilot to go fly."

