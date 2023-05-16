×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | desantis | gop | primary | 2024 | politics

Morning Consult Poll: Trump's GOP Primary Lead Swells

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:00 AM EDT

A new Morning Consult poll shows former President Donald Trump expanding his lead in the 2024 GOP primary over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to 43 percentage points.

The poll, updated Tuesday, shows Trump leading the Republican field with 61% among GOP primary voters, followed by the yet-to-declare DeSantis with 18%, and former Vice President Mike Pence with 6%.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are polling at 4%, followed by the rest of the field of potential candidates between 0% to 2%, according to the data.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the only other candidate in the field who has officially announced a candidacy.

The survey, conducted among 3,571 potential Republican primary voters May 12-14, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Morning Consult noted that this is Trump's largest lead on the field since it began tracking the primary race in December, with 3 out of every 5 Republican voters backing his bid.

Democrat President Joe Biden, however, is maintaining a slight 3-percentage point advantage on Trump in the general election, according to the polling.

As Trump increases his lead, favorability is declining for his closest rival, DeSantis, who dropped 6 points in the past week despite visiting Iowa over the weekend.

Ramaswamy is gaining ground with a 29-point increase in the past month as more voters become aware of him, according to the organization.

Political polling site FiveThirtyEight has Trump up an average of 31 percentage points  (52.5% to 21.9%) over DeSantis in an aggregation of nine different polls.

Despite not formally announcing his candidacy, DeSantis dined with "dozens of wealthy fundraisers" in Florida earlier this month, according to the Washington Post.

The report from May 6 said the popular governor is considering the launch of a "presidential exploratory committee" soon, which is usually a first step for a presidential bid.

"[DeSantis has] a lot of money in the bank and a good story to tell," Terry Sullivan, former campaign manager for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told the Post. "He's still got the best shot to beat Donald Trump out of anybody in the field."

While DeSantis attended events in Sioux Center, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, over the weekend, severe thunderstorms forecast for Des Moines caused Trump to cancel his outdoor rally on Saturday, the Des Moines Register reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Morning Consult poll shows former President Donald Trump expanding his lead in the 2024 GOP primary over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to 43 percentage points.
trump, desantis, gop, primary, 2024, politics
392
2023-00-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved