×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | poll slide | pro-palestine | joe biden | linked | israel | hamas

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Slide Due to Pro-Palestinian Stance

By    |   Saturday, 02 December 2023 07:42 PM EST

In a recent appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," bestselling author and current adviser to President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, he analyzed the decline in President Joe Biden's poll numbers, attributing it to his stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

According to Morris, Biden, who had been leading in the polls in July and August, witnessed a significant shift in September and October. The turning point occurred on Oct. 27, leading to a surge in support for former President Donald Trump.

Morris stated, "In the first phase, July and August, Biden was beating Trump in almost every one of them, 18 out of 20. Then, in the next two-month period of September and October, they were absolutely neck and neck." However, since Oct. 27, Biden has only won two out of 20 polls, with Trump securing victory in the rest.

When questioned about the reasons behind Biden's decline, Morris pointed to the Israeli invasion of Hamas into Israel. He argued that this event emphasized the need for a strong commander in chief during times of peril. Additionally, Morris suggested that Biden's perceived pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance during the conflict played a crucial role in his declining approval.

Morris expressed concern over Biden's position, stating, "As the war has progressed, and now the cease-fire in the negotiations, all of that, Biden is emerging, really, as pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel." He emphasized that this sentiment was not limited to a specific group, saying, "Not just Jews are saying this, but all supporters of Israel are saying this."

The adviser further speculated that Biden's attempt to appeal to younger voters might be backfiring, as he is losing support among voters under 30. Morris contended that Biden's perceived "tilt" toward Palestinians and against Israel is a significant mistake, and he believes the president is "paying for it in the polls."

Morris highlighted the economy and the absence of significant mistakes during this period as factors that did not significantly contribute to Biden's decline. Instead, he emphasized the impact of the Israeli-Hamas war, portraying it as the decisive turning point in the polls where Trump emerged as the favorite.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
In a recent appearance on Newsmax's"Saturday Report," bestselling author and current adviser to President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, he analyzed the decline in President Joe Biden's poll numbers, attributing it to his stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.
dick morris, poll slide, pro-palestine, joe biden, linked, israel, hamas, conflict
403
2023-42-02
Saturday, 02 December 2023 07:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved