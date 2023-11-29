Economist Poll: More Say Trump Beats Biden 44-34 Percent

More Americans say that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election than say President Joe Biden will win, according to a new poll from The Economist and YouGov.
In a survey that asked voters, "Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election" between Biden and Trump.
- 34% said Biden
- 44% said Trump
- 22% are not sure
White voters were more likely to predict a Trump victory, while Black voters were more likely to pick Biden to win over Trump. Hispanic voters were more mixed.
- 29% of white voters said Biden, 49% said Trump, and 22% were unsure
- 48% of Black voters said Biden, 30% said Trump, and 22% were unsure
- 37% of Hispanic voters said Biden, 36% said Trump, and 28% were unsure
The survey also found that most voters, by a slim margin, would vote for Biden over Trump if the election were held today and they were the Democrat and Republican nominees.
- 44% would vote for Biden
- 42% would vote for Trump
- 7% would vote for another candidate
- 3% were unsure
- 4% would not vote
YouGov polled 1,500 American citizens from across the country, including 1,323 registered voters, from Nov. 25-27, with a margin of +/- 3.3 percentage points.
