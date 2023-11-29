×
Economist Poll: More Say Trump Beats Biden 44-34 Percent

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 04:32 PM EST

More Americans say that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election than say President Joe Biden will win, according to a new poll from The Economist and YouGov.

In a survey that asked voters, "Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election" between Biden and Trump.

  • 34% said Biden
  • 44% said Trump
  • 22% are not sure

White voters were more likely to predict a Trump victory, while Black voters were more likely to pick Biden to win over Trump. Hispanic voters were more mixed.

  • 29% of white voters said Biden, 49% said Trump, and 22% were unsure
  • 48% of Black voters said Biden, 30% said Trump, and 22% were unsure
  • 37% of Hispanic voters said Biden, 36% said Trump, and 28% were unsure

The survey also found that most voters, by a slim margin, would vote for Biden over Trump if the election were held today and they were the Democrat and Republican nominees.

  • 44% would vote for Biden
  • 42% would vote for Trump
  • 7% would vote for another candidate
  • 3% were unsure
  • 4% would not vote

YouGov polled 1,500 American citizens from across the country, including 1,323 registered voters, from Nov. 25-27, with a margin of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

