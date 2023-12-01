×
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | poll | 2024 election | candidates | independent | voters

Harris Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 in 4-Way Race

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 08:09 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump is continuing his poll lead against President Joe Biden, coming out eight points ahead in a four-way match-up including independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Cornel West, according to a new Messenger/Harris poll.

The poll, conducted online from Nov. 22-28 by HarrisX among 4,300 registered voters, showed Trump in the lead with 41%; Biden, 33%; Kennedy, 13%, and West, 2%, The Messenger reported Friday.

The poll also put Trump in the lead over Biden in a head-to-head contest, by 46% to 42%, and 13% undecided. The poll's margin of error was plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the poll shows independent voters leaning toward Trump by 40% to 34% for Biden, leaving 25% undecided.

The survey further showed Trump holding his solid lead over his rivals in the GOP primary, leading the field with 68% compared to 9% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; 7% for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; and 4% for venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy. The remaining candidates got 1% or less in the poll.

But even with most of the national polling pointing to a rematch between Trump and Biden, most voters don't want to see that happen, the survey showed. Voters said they didn't want either person to seek another four years in office, with 67% saying they don't want to see Biden return and 55% saying they don't want to see Trump.

Of these, 40% of Democrats said they don't want Biden to run again, with 22% of Republicans saying they don't want Trump back.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Friday, 01 December 2023 08:09 AM
