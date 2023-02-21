Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's WHO Pandemic Deal Creates a 'Medical Dictatorship'

Political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Tuesday night the Biden administration's pending deal with the World Health Organization permitting it to control U.S. policies during a pandemic would create a "medical dictatorship."

"The WHO can tell doctors what to prescribe and what not to prescribe, what's a lockdown and not a lockdown, school closures, mask requirements," Morris told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Morris said "even crazier" is the WHO could declare something such as racism or climate change a pandemic, which would have even greater ramifications on the freedoms of Americans.

"Once they designate something as a pandemic, they can police speech to make sure that social media platforms do not promote misinformation and disinformation about the pandemic and confine themselves only to the official narrative," Morris said.

Even though the WHO has faced widespread criticism over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically covering for China as the source of the outbreak, the Biden administration is going ahead with the plan. A draft of the accord was published Feb. 1, and the WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is scheduled to meet Feb. 27 to reportedly work out the final terms, which members will then sign.

Although deals such as this typically require authorization by two-thirds of the Senate, Morris said it can take effect without it because President Joe Biden will sign it as an executive agreement, much like what Barack Obama did with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran in 2015.

"This thing is happening," Morris said. "This thing is on a very fast track and it amounts to a medical dictatorship over the United States in the event of another outbreak or pandemic, or even not, whatever they consider to be a pandemic."

