Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies

The Biden administration is readying to sign a "legally binding" agreement with the World Health Organization that would permit it the authority to dictate U.S. policies during a pandemic, The Epoch Times has reported.

The "zero draft" of a pandemic treaty was published earlier this month and the final terms are scheduled to be worked out next week so that all members can then sign.

This came on the heels of a meeting in September, where a joint announcement put out by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that a platform has been developed "to maximize the longstanding U.S. government-WHO partnership, and to protect and promote the health of all people around the globe, including the American people."

Despite widespread criticism of the organization for its actions during the coronavirus pandemic, the zero draft grants the organization the power to declare and manage a global pandemic emergency.

If a health emergency is declared, all signatories would have to submit to the authority of the WHO regarding treatments, government regulations such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates, global supply chains, and monitoring and surveillance of populations, according to The Epoch Times report over the weekend.

David Bell, a public health physician and former WHO staffer specializing in epidemic policy, warned The Epoch Times that "they want to see a centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response, and a very restrictive response in terms of controlling populations.

"They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare."

The WHO pandemic treaty is part of a two-track attempt, coinciding with an initiative by the World Health Assembly, the rule-making body of the WHO, to create new global pandemic regulations that would also supersede the laws of member states.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at Illinois University, told The Epoch Times that "both [initiatives] are fatally dangerous. Either one or both would set up a worldwide medical police state under the control of the WHO, and in particular WHO Director-General Tedros.

"If either one or both of these go through, Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians."

A key question is whether the Biden administration can bind the U.S. to treaties and agreements without the consent of the Senate, which is required under the Constitution.

The zero draft states that, per international law, treaties between countries must be ratified by national legislatures, but the draft also includes a clause that the deal will go into effect on a "provisional" basis, as soon as it is signed by delegates to the WHO, and therefore it will be legally binding on members without being ratified by legislatures.

Republican lawmakers are attempting to revive the attempt to take the U.S. out of the WHO, which former President Donald Trump did, but President Joe Biden reversed upon entering the White House.

Last month, GOP House members introduced the "No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act."

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, lead sponsor of the bill, stated that "the WHO … praised China for their 'leadership' at the beginning of COVID-19 and has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable for the spread of COVID-19."