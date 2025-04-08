Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: How Boasberg Got Case Needs Investigation

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., called forth on Newsmax on Tuesday the investigation of how U.S. District Judge James Boasberg got the case regarding the Trump administration's use of the Aliens and Enemies Act to deport five Venezuelan migrants to Central America.

"We've been harping on this the last couple of days; Judge Boasberg, who's gotten a lot of attention in Washington, D.C., he wasn't the emergency assignment judge," the former Missouri attorney general told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The day he got that case that ultimately made its way to the Supreme Court" on Monday, "he was on vacation. So there are questions that need to be asked: How did he get that case?"

"He's the presiding judge," the senator noted. "But 100% of the time, those emergency judges, who rotate every day, they get the cases that are filed that day."

"Judge Boasberg wasn't that guy. So we're following up. I think there needs to be an investigation. More questions need to be asked about how Judge Boasberg actually got that case in the first place."

