×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: world health organization | funding | ukraine

WHO Calls for More Funding to Aid War-Torn Ukraine

(Newsmax)

Friday, 17 February 2023 07:57 AM EST

The World Health Organization on Friday appealed for more funds to support Ukraine's health sector, which has been severely damaged by the Russian invasion.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said the country now needed more funds to ensure that mental health services and rehabilitation could be dispensed, while ensuring community access to health services.

"We aim to reach 13.6 million people with this support this year," he told an online briefing from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. "That's why we have increased our appeal for 2023 to $240 million - $160 million for Ukraine and $80 million for refugee-receiving countries."

Kluge said almost 10 million people may currently have a mental health condition in Ukraine.

He described its health system as "remarkably resilient" despite sustaining nearly 780 attacks against it.

But Ukraine also needed more mobility aids such as wheelchairs for those who sustained major injuries in the conflict.

A WHO survey showed that 10% of Ukrainians struggle to access medicine, including because of damaged or destroyed pharmacies and the unavailability of supplies, Kluge said.

One third of the people surveyed reported they could no longer afford the medication they require.

Ukraine says it expects Russia to broaden the war with a big push as the Feb. 24 anniversary of what Russia calls its "special military operation" approaches.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The World Health Organization on Friday appealed for more funds to support Ukraine's health sector, which has been severely damaged by the Russian invasion. WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said the country now needed more funds to ensure that mental health...
world health organization, funding, ukraine
220
2023-57-17
Friday, 17 February 2023 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved