Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Not 'In Sync' With Voters

President Joe Biden isn't "in sync" with what Americans want for themselves or the country, Dick Morris, current adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday.

In an interview on "Saturday Report," the veteran commentator, author, and political campaign consultant — who also hosts Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" show — said there's little doubt Biden will "show up" for upcoming debates with Trump in June and September.

The problem will be with Biden's message, Morris predicted.

"He's going to show up, but it might be a result of a ventriloquist and a plastic surgeon," he said. "But somehow or other, he'll be there.

"Obviously, he's going to try to do well," Morris said. "But I think that the important thing here is ... get past the issue of whether Biden can utter an English sentence or not; that doesn't make you automatically a good president."

According to Morris, the deeper problem for Biden is that he is "just not in sync with what the American people want."

"You can go very deeply with Trump and probing his views on issues and you understand that his solutions are very much the solutions that the American people want — be it in the South Bronx, or some place in Florida or in New Jersey or anyplace else," Morris said.

Morris also weighed in on speculation that Biden might not ultimately be the Democrat candidate on the ballot in November.

Trump "has been telling me that for a year now — more than a year — and I agree with him," Morris said.

"I think that it's very possible that given Biden's terrible numbers and given his inability to campaign ... the Democrats could switch him out at the last minute," Morris said.

"You gotta realize that the Democratic Party sees that it's facing almost extinction," Morris added.

