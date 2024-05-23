Election Analyst Nate Silver: Biden May Have to Step Aside

Political commentator and elections analyst Nate Silver suggested President Joe Biden consider "stepping aside" for November's White House election if he's still "struggling" by August.

In a "Risky Business" podcast, Silver said Biden's pulling out of the Commission on Presidential Debates and agreeing separately to two debates with former President Donald Trump — one in June and one in September — signals trouble for the president's campaign.

"Basically, Biden traded three debates after Labor Day for one debate after Labor Day and then one on CNN, the cable network, that will happen in the middle of June that probably everyone will forget about by the time the conventions happen in July and August," Silver said.

Silver also weighed in with a post on X, formerly Twitter, doubling down down on a recommendation that Biden step aside before the Democratic Party's convention if he's still "struggling" in polls.

A recent New York Times/Siena College survey and a Bloomberg/Morning Consult found Trump leading Biden in most swing states.

Biden also faced a protest movement within his own party over his support of Israel in its pursuit to wipe out the terror group Hamas.

In some swing states, activists voted "uncommitted" in primary elections to protest Biden's Israel policy.

Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who was a member of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, told Newsmax in April that Biden's mental and physical condition "puts the entire country at risk."

"If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside," Silver wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It's an important election, obviously. It shouldn't be taboo to talk about.

