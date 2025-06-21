Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Attacks Fox Over Polls, Finds Newsmax 'Fair'

President Donald Trump went on the attack against Fox News this week after its history of having polls that "always come out to be more anti-Trump" than they should, but likes Newsmax for its "fair" coverage, Dick Morris, a current adviser of the president, said Saturday.

"The president goes after a lot of bad polls, but this absolutely is the essence of it, because Fox is trusted by most people to be pro-Trump or at least fair," Morris said on Newsmax's "The Count." "And in this case, it's not."

Trump, meanwhile, has often praised Newsmax, including reposting an article from CEO Chris Ruddy, who praised Trump's performance in office, and Morris said he thinks that is because Newsmax offers "accurate and fair" coverage.

"It's not in the tank for the left, nor is it in the tank for Trump," said Morris. "I think that reporting is important."

Trump this week declared that "MAGA HATES Fox News" after it released a poll that showed just over half of Americans approve of how he is handling border security.

"They are always wrong and negative," he said on Truth Social. "It's why MAGA HATES Fox News, even though their anchors are GREAT. This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work."

"I've been following Fox News polling for years now, and it always oversamples Democrats and always undersamples Republicans, I think, and the result always comes out to be more anti-Trump than it should," Morris said.

Instead, he said that Trump is "breaking through the 50% barrier with bells" on approval.

"The most recent poll by Insider Advantage has Trump's job approval at 54.6, and there's a real possibility that it could move higher up into the 50s and completely stabilize the political situation around Trump and transform a winning candidate into a winning president," said Morris.

"I think Fox and other administration anti-administration sources are trying to deny that, and I think it's wrong. I think the truth is that Trump is actively winning converts this opposition," he added.

And if Trump's ratings go into the 60% range, that "lifts him high," said Morris.

"I think that [Dwight] Eisenhower and some of the other presidents had very high ratings for a very long period," he said. "I think that Trump is on the verge of that.

"When you combine a really good economy with the passage of the beautiful balanced budget bill and you look at how he's defying predictions that will be in a recession, that we're in a trade war that will have mega inflation, and all of that stuff is turning out to be false, I think people are reevaluating their views of Trump."

This means that Americans are moving from "he might be right" to "he is right," said Morris.

"I think that the evidence is becoming overwhelming," he added. "The interesting thing is that the negative assertions of the media that we're headed toward a recession, we're headed toward inflation are not coming true. It's really validating people in reassessing their opinions of Donald Trump."

Further, the voters as a whole are seeing the establishment media as being "so hostile to Trump," but now, "they're looking at reality and they're seeing that the stuff they're saying about him isn't happening."

"There is no inflation," he continued. "The interest rates are coming down. The job growth is increasing.

"The number of illegal immigrants in the United States has dropped by over a million since he took office. And they're seeing that it's a question of do you believe the media or the reality of your own eyes?"

