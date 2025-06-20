Dick Morris to Newsmax: Most 'Love What Trump Is Doing' on Border

Despite recent media polling, "the overwhelming majority of the country loves what [President Donald] Trump is doing on the border," presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Friday.

On Thursday, Fox News released a poll saying that 53% approve of how the president is handling the southern border and 53% disapprove of how he's handling immigration in general. Morris said Fox News "has always understated Trump's performance."

"Fox News predicted that [former Vice President Kamala] Harris would win the election by a narrow margin and came nowhere near predicting that Trump would win the popular vote or win the swing states," Morris said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"So when you get that wrong, you get everything else wrong in your poll. I think that the overwhelming majority of the country loves what Trump is doing on the border."

