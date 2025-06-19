Trump: Tucker Called to Apologize

President Donald Trump indicated a detente in his war of words with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, saying that the former news network star called him to apologize "because he thought he said things that were a little bit too strong" about his involvement with the growing conflict between Iran and Israel.

"Tucker is a nice guy," Trump told reporters at the White House. "He called and apologized the other day because he thought he said things that were a little bit too strong, and I appreciated that."

He also insisted that his "supporters are for me" on the subject of Iran.

"My supporters are America first," Trump said. "They make America great again. My supporters don't want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon."

His comments came after a reporter asked him if he'd seen the contentious interview on Carlson's show between the former Fox News host and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, where he berated the senator for being in favor of regime change in Iran.

"Ted Cruz is a nice guy," Trump said. "I mean, he's been with me for a long time, I'd say once the race was over."

But Trump added that if there is anyone who thinks that it's "OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon," then "they should oppose me."

"But nobody thinks it's OK," he said. "I don't want to fight either. I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to. You have to do what you have to do."

He added that he "can't imagine" if Cruz said it would be OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and added that he doesn't think Carlson would either.

"The problem is then they get themselves into a thing," Trump said. "They don't want them to have nuclear. But then they say, well, we don't want to fight. Well, they're going to have to make a choice, because it's possible that you're going to have to fight for them not to have nuclear."

Trump said that during his phone call with Tucker, he asked him if he was "OK with nuclear weapons being in the hands of Iran."

"He sort of didn't like that," Trump said. "He didn't want to, but he sort of didn't like that. And I said, 'well, if it's OK with you, then you and I do have a difference,' but it's really not OK with him."

This means, Trump said, "you may have to fight and maybe it will end and maybe it will end very quickly… you [can't] allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon because the entire world will blow up. I'm not going to let that happen."

Carlson, meanwhile, kicked off the argument against the United States' involvement in the Middle East situation with a social media post on June 13, when he said the "real divide" going on is between "those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers."

The warmongers, he said, before listing some names as examples, "include anyone who's calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct U.S. military involvement in a war with Iran."

He further expanded on that stance during an interview on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Monday, when he warned that involvement in the Middle East would bring about the "end of the American empire" and that "it's also going to end Trump's presidency, effectively end it," pointing to former President George W. Bush, whose presidency became known for the invasion of Iraq.

Meanwhile, a poll out this week backed Trump's comments that his supporters back him on Iran, including the potential of U.S. strikes on the Middle Eastern country, reports the New York Post.

The J.L. Partners study revealed that 65% of people describing themselves as "MAGA Republicans" back strikes on Iran, with 19% opposed.

In comparison, self-described "traditional" Republicans said by 51% to 28% that they would back strikes against Iran, and Republican voters overall said they supported the hits by 58% to 25%, with 17% neutral or unsure.

"This poll makes clear: the Republican base is not isolationist," J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson said. "They back forceful U.S. and Israeli action to stop Iran, and see Israel's fight as America's fight."

