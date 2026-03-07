Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is Right to Target Cuba

Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday he believes Cuba is next in line for a U.S. military operation.

"The big motive for Trump to topple Maduro was to open a route to stop Cuba," Morris said on "The Count." "By cutting off their oil supplies that the US is doing, they're creating the humanitarian crisis in Cuba.”

"It's going to force a change in the regime," Morris added. "Cuba has been the real objective from the beginning.”

"Cubans vote heavily in the United States, and this is not a foreign policy issue," Morris continued. "This is a domestic policy issue. Trump is absolutely right to target Cuba next.”

Trump said Saturday the U.S. will turn its attention to Cuba after the war with Iran and suggested his administration would cut a deal with Havana, underscoring Washington's increasingly aggressive stance against the island's communist leadership.

"Great change will soon be coming to Cuba," he said, adding that "they're very much at the end of the line.”

Cuban officials have said on several occasions that they were open to dialogue with the U.S. as long as it was based on respect for Cuban sovereignty, but they have never confirmed that such talks were taking place.

Morris said Cuba has been a thorn in the United States' side for many years.

"By proceeding aggressively to cut off their oil supply and to make that island an embargoed island and stop them from importing the ability to survive, I think that that is the key Trump strategy, and I think it's working brilliantly," Morris said.

Information from Associated Press was used in this report.

