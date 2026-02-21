Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is 'Set for a Big Win' in 2026 Midterms

President Donald Trump is positioned for a strong midterm showing, Dick Morris, an adviser to the president, said Saturday on Newsmax, while predicting Republicans will win majorities in both chambers of Congress.

"[It's] time to correct the Democratic doom and gloom about the upcoming elections," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "I think Trump is going to win the House and win the Senate."

Morris said Trump has positioned the economy for electoral success.

"I think that he's got the economy just where he needs it," he said. "It's creating jobs. He's got inflation well under control. He's reducing affordability costs that have plagued New Yorkers."

Calling the turnaround "so profound and so deep," Morris added, "We have almost 0% inflation and about 4% growth, and nobody possibly could have done that before. And it's just an incredible tribute."

On immigration, Morris said Trump "sealed the border" and "stopped illegal immigrants from coming in," adding, "I think that he is set for a big win on Election Day of this year."

Asked about recent Democrat victories in several races, Morris predicted Trump would remain competitive even in traditionally blue states.

"He'll carry New York like one and, but he'll carry swing states throughout the country," Morris said. "People have always underestimated Trump's ability to win, his ability to rally the average voter. And I think they're doing it again."

Morris also pointed to a potential Supreme Court ruling that he said could reshape the congressional map. "The Supreme Court, I think, is likely to throw out majority-minority districts," he said.

"Those seats that are Democrat only because they gerrymander the laws and the lines to make sure only Democrats and only liberal and Black Democrats can win," Morris continued. "And the Supreme Court is about to throw that out and say that's unconstitutional, race-based districting."

Morris added that such a decision would have sweeping effects in Congress, saying it "is going to obliterate plenty of Black congressmen and Hispanic congressmen who were elected from districts that they shouldn't be elected from."

