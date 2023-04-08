Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Major Challenges' for 2024

President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce his 2024 reelection campaign, has several "major challenges" facing him as he comes to an official decision, political adviser and bestselling author Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

Those challenges, including with China and with his son, Hunter, are "enormous," Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," told "Saturday Report," noting that Biden has pushed back his announcement to the point that he almost seems like a "runaway bride."

The first major challenge concerns China and what revelations can come out of House committee investigations, said Morris.

"After Hunter Biden has to testify and his business associates testify, the Americans will first think of corruption, then they'll think of treason," said Morris. "It's going to be a very difficult thing for him to navigate."

Biden is also facing the challenge of a banking system that is collapsing, Morris added.

"He's going to face a major international crisis, which might force the United States to abandon the dollar and adapt to gold," said Morris. "That is just a major crevasse in our national history that he would have to preside over."

In addition, his administration is opposing "very significant cuts" in Medicaid, at a time when "they're cutting the Medicare Advantage program by an average of 50 [cents] per month per person in vision and dental services."

Morris said he'll be discussing Biden's challenges in more detail on his Newsmax program, "Dick Morris Democracy," which airs at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturdays.

"The main thing I'll be talking about is why Biden is falling apart and what the likely outcome is," said Morris. "He has headwinds nobody else has ever had."

