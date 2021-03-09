Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Dems Moving Toward Using 25th Amendment on Biden

Former presidential adviser Dick Morris suggested Tuesday that Democrats are "moving in [the] direction" of seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment that would remove President Joe Biden from office for being "unable" to carry out his responsibilities.

Appearing on Newsmax TV, Morris pointed to three specific acts Democrats have taken that would restrict or limit Biden's authority. He said, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intended her "25th Amendment" commission to be aimed at then-President Donald Trump in October, it also had Biden in mind.

Additionally, he referred to the letter last month by about three dozen House Democrats asking Biden to renounce his sole authority to authorize the use nuclear weapons and last week's introduction in the Senate by a bipartisan group to strip Biden of the ability to launch military strikes in the Middle East.

"They certainly are moving in that direction," Morris told "Stinchfield" during a discussion of Biden's mental acuity. "They're taking clear steps to do that."

Morris' remarks came just before a video clip showing Biden clearly confused and unable to utter a coherent sentence while giving a speech about deaths from the novel coronavirus.

"I think that the Democrats are inevitably headed toward this," Morris said. "And I have to tell you that I think that there may be a purpose in this. I think that when the Democrats put Biden in to stop [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, then insisted [Kamala] Harris or somebody like her be the vice president, I think they knew this might well happen.

"I'm not sure that this is all happenstance."

With growing frequency, more and more observers have pointed to Biden's confusion – such as identifying Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as Sen. Austin, his statements as incoherent, and his failure to take questions from reporters since taking office has only fueled speculation his staff fears having to put him before a crowd where he could be embarrassed.

Earlier Tuesday, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed half of the American public thought that Biden was not "mentally and physically" able to be president.