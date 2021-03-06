Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Dems Will Likely Invoke 25th Amendment On Biden

No other president has been more "missing from the beginning" than President Joe Biden has been in the first months of his presidency, and Democrats will likely end up invoking the 25th Amendment against him to remove him from office within the next couple of years, former presidential political adviser Dick Morris said on Newsmax TV Saturday.

"Maybe in a few weeks after (Dwight D.) Eisenhower had his heart attack, but certainly no president has been missing from the beginning," Morris, also a Newsmax TV host, told the network's "The Count,"

Biden's poll numbers "are not good," he further claimed, quoting Rasmussen Reports as the "most accurate pollster."

The company tracked every day of Biden's first two months compared with former President Donald Trump's, and "in every one of the 16 polls that were conducted in both administrations, every single one of them, Trump was above Biden."

Further, Morris claimed that Biden "has no base" and no political traction and he believes that over the next few years, Democrats will "move to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust him from office."

"There are two signals of that one," said Morris, pointing out that four Senate Republicans have already sponsored a bill to strip Biden of his "war-making authority," and before that, 30 Democrats wrote a letter to Biden asking him to relinquish sole authority over the nation's nuclear codes.

"I think that this is all indicative of a lack of confidence in him, a lack of feeling he's well enough to make these decisions, and I think the 25th Amendment is not going to be long in coming."