×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dianne feinstein | ron johnson | government shutdown

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Feinstein's Death Shouldn't Hinder Spending Vote

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 12:09 PM EDT

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death should not affect the Senate's role in keeping the government open, "if we focus on the areas of agreement," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Newsmax Friday. 

"Most of us agree that we don't want a government shutdown, so we ought to be able to figure out a way not to shut it down," Johnson told Newsmax's "National Report." "It's pretty common sense; you don't shut down the government. If you are so dysfunctional, just fund it at last year's levels."

Johnson said he will be on the Senate floor Friday to propose a 14-day continuing resolution, and it will be "clean," without anything controversial added to it.

"There's no reason to shut it down," Johnson said. "Pass a clean CR for a short period while we are trying to get our act together … there's no reason whatsoever to have a government shutdown. It should be pretty easy to avoid."

Johnson's comments came while he was remembering Feinstein, who died Friday at the age of 90. 

"It is a sad day," he said, noting that their offices were on the same floor, and he always found her to be a "very gracious person."

"She was the epitome of a political figure who could disagree agreeably. We need more of those people like that. I certainly offer my sincere condolences to all of her family and friends."

Johnson said her death is a reminder to not "bring personal attacks" into serving as a lawmaker.

"Just say your position and respect the other person's position, and try to find common ground," said Johnson. "I think most Americans, we share the same goals. We want safety and security. We want an opportunity for our children and for ourselves. We want a secure retirement. Those are major goals that we agree on."

And, he added, "there's no reason for this nation to be so divided. We're not a naturally divided people, because we share these same goals."

However, Johnson said there are "individuals and groups" in politics who are "purposely dividing us and are exacerbating the heat. We need to recognize that and not let them get away with it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death should not affect the Senate's role in keeping the government open, "if we focus on the areas of agreement," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Newsmax Friday. "Most of us agree that we don't want a government shutdown...
dianne feinstein, ron johnson, government shutdown
406
2023-09-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 12:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved