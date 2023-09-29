Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Feinstein's Death Shouldn't Hinder Spending Vote

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death should not affect the Senate's role in keeping the government open, "if we focus on the areas of agreement," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Newsmax Friday.

"Most of us agree that we don't want a government shutdown, so we ought to be able to figure out a way not to shut it down," Johnson told Newsmax's "National Report." "It's pretty common sense; you don't shut down the government. If you are so dysfunctional, just fund it at last year's levels."

Johnson said he will be on the Senate floor Friday to propose a 14-day continuing resolution, and it will be "clean," without anything controversial added to it.

"There's no reason to shut it down," Johnson said. "Pass a clean CR for a short period while we are trying to get our act together … there's no reason whatsoever to have a government shutdown. It should be pretty easy to avoid."

Johnson's comments came while he was remembering Feinstein, who died Friday at the age of 90.

"It is a sad day," he said, noting that their offices were on the same floor, and he always found her to be a "very gracious person."

"She was the epitome of a political figure who could disagree agreeably. We need more of those people like that. I certainly offer my sincere condolences to all of her family and friends."

Johnson said her death is a reminder to not "bring personal attacks" into serving as a lawmaker.

"Just say your position and respect the other person's position, and try to find common ground," said Johnson. "I think most Americans, we share the same goals. We want safety and security. We want an opportunity for our children and for ourselves. We want a secure retirement. Those are major goals that we agree on."

And, he added, "there's no reason for this nation to be so divided. We're not a naturally divided people, because we share these same goals."

However, Johnson said there are "individuals and groups" in politics who are "purposely dividing us and are exacerbating the heat. We need to recognize that and not let them get away with it."

