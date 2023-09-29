×
Tags: james lankford | dianne feinstein | senate | common ground

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Feinstein Was 'Always Engaged'

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 09:51 AM EDT

Sen. James Lankford, who co-sponsored bills with the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein dealing with school choice and other issues, told Newsmax Friday morning that he remembered the California Democrat as someone "who was always engaged."

"The thing about Dianne Feinstein is that she wanted to hear both points of view," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about Feinstein, who died early Friday at the age of 90. "She was someone who was always engaged … she was of the rare breed that wanted to be able to listen to the other side."

Lankford added that while he did not always agree with the veteran senator, who was elected mayor of San Francisco before coming to the Senate in 1992, serving six terms before her death, he said she'll be missed. 

He added that Feinstein was "really good" at finding common ground, and saying that "we can really disagree on one area, but on what we do agree, we can make progress on."

"Obviously she's been in very poor health for a while," he said. "We've all seen that for a season. Her husband passed away recently as well. And so this has been a difficult time for the whole Feinstein family."

