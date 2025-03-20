Devon Archer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Didn't Deserve Secret Service Detail

Businessman and Biden family whistleblower Devon Archer told Newsmax on Thursday that the erstwhile Secret Service detail afforded to Hunter Biden was a result of undeserved privilege, saying the former first son did nothing for his country to warrant it.

Archer joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in studio to react to, in part, President Donald Trump's decision earlier this week to yank the 18-person detail that was still assigned to Hunter Biden.

"I mean, you see the waste in government, and you see this privilege that's, you know, bestowed upon Hunter for no particular reason. I don't see what's he's done for the country that, you know, commands any service beyond a vice president who usually, you know, has Secret Service leave after one or two weeks," Archer said.

Trump said Monday he was ending "immediately" the Secret Service protection details assigned to Joe Biden's adult children, which the former president had extended to July shortly before leaving office in January.

Trump also said Ashley Biden has 13 agents assigned to her detail and that she, too, "will be taken off the list."

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office.

But outgoing presidents can extend protection for those who might otherwise not be eligible for up to six months after they leave office, something Biden did for his children and Trump did for his family after leaving office in 2021. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also extended protection for their families for a period.

Archer was one of the first whistleblowers to tell Congress in July 2023 that Hunter Biden sold his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, beginning in 2014 as the "brand," part of an effort to enrich himself and the family off Joe Biden's name.

Archer was also asked during his "Rob Schmitt Tonight" appearance whether he believes that Hunter Biden is now broke. Earlier this month, Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to drop a lawsuit he filed against a former Trump White House aide in connection with circulating the embarrassing contents of his laptop, claiming that he's "millions of dollars in debt."

"I know his, you know, his painting was his latest venture. And I would assume that, you know, he had a lawyer that was supporting him for some time. I do believe that that was cut off," Archer said.

"And so I could imagine that he's broke. I don't know what, you know, tangible skills that he has to kind of make income at the moment. I believe it."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com