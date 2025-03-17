WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Hunter Biden

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 07:12 PM EDT

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has revoked Secret Service protection for former first son Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the youngest daughter of former President Joe Biden, "effective immediately."

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, adding that a total of 31 Secret Service agents had been assigned to the two of them.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance," Trump said in the post.

He added, "Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

Trump in January revoked Secret Service protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Brian Hook, former envoy to Iran.

Newsfront
Monday, 17 March 2025 07:12 PM
