Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Truth Social Bans No One, Not Even Newsom

Nobody joining Truth Social is banned for political views, not even California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who joined the Trump Media-owned platform and promptly posted a message calling out Republican, or red states, for crime problems, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, said on Newsmax on Friday.

"Truth social is about open free space," Nunes said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the left-leaning media has continued to publish stories that the new social media site has been blocking people for their views.

"They continued to write stories like that and I think they're almost like fake news," said Nunes. "We don't censor anyone for politics. If you go on the platform and you love vaccines, don't like vaccines ... masks, whatever it may be, we encourage that."

In his first post, Nunes pointed out that "8 of the top 10 states with the highest murder rates happen to be red states. So the question is simple. What are the laws and policies in those states?"

"We want Gavin Newsom on the platform," said Nunes. "We want to welcome Republicans, Democrats, anyone. We're for everyone. We're trying to make social media fun again. We don't want to just be a political place for politics."

Meanwhile, Nunes said there is "no way" former President Donald Trump will return to Twitter, even if Elon Musk completes his purchase.

"Twitter is just a global PR wire," said Nunes. "OK, it's got a popular little bird. You're showing it on screen right now, right, so they have good branding … for our business, we want to be open and we want to have everybody on but we also have to take the best aspects of things like Instagram and Facebook and TikTok, because that's where the American people are. That's where the users are. That's what the customers are demanding. And that's what we're driving, too."

Nunes said he thinks Musk will end up owning Twitter, but it will be hard.

"I think he found out what we knew, that there's just a lot of bots," said Nunes.

Nunes, a former congressman, also spoke out about President Joe Biden putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the restarted disinformation task force, warning that the board is in place to figure out a way that "they can use the government to target people during the campaigns."

"We know they're going to come after Truth Social, but we're not going to censor people, plain and simple," he added.

