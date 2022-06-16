Biden Tries Again: VP Harris to Head New 'Disinformation' Task Force

The Biden administration isn't giving up on its hopes to regulate speech, as the White House revealed in a Thursday briefing that Vice President Kamala Harris would lead a new "disinformation" task force.

The panel, which has been delegated authority to develop regulations to protect public figures from so-called disinformation and harassment, comes just two months after the administration paused its widely-panned Disinformation Governance Board.

"In the United States and around the world, women and LGBTQI+ political leaders, public figures, activists, and journalists are especially targeted by sexualized forms of online harassment and abuse, undermining their ability to exercise their human rights and participate in democracy, governance, and civic life," the briefing read.

"Online abuse and harassment, which aim to preclude women from political decision-making about their own lives and communities, undermine the functioning of democracy," it added.

Members of the new team only include current administration officials like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The task force plans to hold its first meeting Thursday afternoon, where it will take the first step towards submitting an outline to President Joe Biden that addresses "technology-facilitated gender-based violence" on internet platforms, state and local governments, and schools. Another report featuring additional suggestions will also be issued next year.

The White House drew substantial criticism in its first attempt to establish a similar board in April under the Department of Homeland Security, according to the New York Post.

Its arranged head at the time, Nina Jankowicz, also drew fire from those who noted her shaky history of deciphering the truth. In 2020, she circulated the now-confirmed hunter Biden laptop story, telling The Associated Press it was a "Trump campaign product."

Jankowicz also reportedly pushed the allegation that former President Trump had a tie to the Russian-linked Alfa-Bank, a claim originating in the Steele Dossier, the Post reported.