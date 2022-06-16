Trump Demands 'Equal Time' on TV to Spell Out His Election Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump, citing the televised hearings of the Jan. 6 commission, is demanding equal time, to counter what he called the "slanderous" panel.

Trump, in a posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, wrote on Thursday: "The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!).

"It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!"

And he added in another post: "I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!"

Trump made his comments just hours before the panel met on Thursday to focus on former Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to go along with Trump's claims, Newsweek reported.

On Monday, Trump had let loose with a 12-page statement in which he dismissed the proceedings as both a distraction from President Joe Biden's failures and a bid to block a Trump run for the presidency in 2024.

"This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the presidency," Trump said in his rebuke.