Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Biden Campaign Welcomed on Truth Social

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 07:32 PM EDT

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax on Friday he welcomes President Joe Biden's reelection campaign to Truth Social, founded by Biden's rival in 2024, former President Donald Trump.

Biden-Harris HQ (or @BidenHQ) joined Truth Social on Monday, with a post that read, "Well. Let's see how this goes. Converts welcome!"

"We're open globally, and we're open for anyone," Nunes told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We're a free speech platform, unlike all the other platforms. I'm sure what they assumed was is that we were going to somehow ban them or kick them off.

"No, we're not Twitter; we're not Facebook; we're not Instagram. We actually welcome anybody to be on the platform."

As of Friday afternoon, Biden-Harris HQ had more than 33,600 followers, which is even more than the Trump campaign account, Team Trump (or @TeamTrump), which had more than 27,700 followers. But Trump's main account (@realDonaldTrump) has 6.45 million followers.

"What was funny is the fake news quickly went out there and started talking about how Biden has all of these followers, etc., etc., etc.," Nunes said, "as if like he's going to overtake Trump somehow on our platform.

"Look, that would be great if he does get those users. But my guess is most of the people that are following the Biden campaign on Truth Social, they like it because they get to engage with Biden. And guess what? They're probably not for Biden, for the most part, at least from the comments that I've been seeing. It seems like they are fact-checking the Biden campaign every hour on the hour."

