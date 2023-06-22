Dershowitz to Newsmax: Transparency Essential in Hunter Biden, Trump Probe

Transparency is essential in the federal probe of Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump, said Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax Thursday.

"Transparency is essential," Dershowitz said during an appearance on "John Bachman Now" when asked whether he was hopeful that IRS whistleblower information from the Hunter Biden probe could bring transparency. "America doesn't trust the media anymore. America doesn't trust public officials. They want to see for themselves, they want to make their own judgments.

"On the issue of Hunter Biden, most people who are late in paying their taxes aren't prosecuted at all. So, if that is all there is on the tax case then surely there was no violation of the principle of equal justice here, certainly not favorable to Hunter Biden. But if there's more to it than that, if there were other allegations that weren't investigated, we the public have a right to know that and the special prosecutors recommendations have to be made in a form of a memorandum to Attorney General [Merrick] Garland; he then has the discretion whether to reveal it to the public or not and he should because there are really two issues here.

"Is this the right deal, right sentence, right result for somebody paying their taxes late? Yes. Is it the right sentence for somebody who didn't put his cocaine addiction on a gun license? Maybe not. But the real issue is, are there things that haven't been investigated: Burisma, the laptop, 17 alleged tape recordings, and that ought to be in any report presented to Garland because this was a 4- or 5-year investigation. Certainly, we didn't have to spend 4 to 5 years on taxes coming in too late or a form not being completed. That could have been completed in a week. There's a lot more to know and I hope congressional committee will do it in a neutral, objective nonpartisan way."

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning to review claims made by multiple IRS whistleblowers regarding the handling of the Hunter Biden probe, and then to make public their testimony and evidence.

Dershowitz said Americans should have access to all the records.

"We want to see all these hearings, transparent, we don't trust public officials, we don't trust the media," he said. "We live at a time of tremendous distrust and sunlight is the best disinfectant and the best way to alleviate concerns about this trust is to let it all be seen by all of us.

"We have the right to see anything that doesn't endanger the national security or the legitimate privacy rights of individuals."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!