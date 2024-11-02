Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden WH Sends Weapons, Doesn't Contain Iran

The United States is spending billions in the defense of Israel without pushing to contain Iran, the "head of the snake" affecting the Middle East, Rep. Mike Waltz said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This administration is exhausting our military shooting million dollar missiles at $50,000 Iranian-made drones and using up our stockpiles that we desperately may need against China," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

His comments were made while responding to the news that the United States is bolstering its presence in the Middle East in the wake of escalating attacks in the region.

It's the right thing to do to defend Israel, but until the administration follows in former President Donald Trump's steps to dry up the case from the oil Iran is selling to China, the war won't end, said Waltz.

"They're going to continue to produce these missiles and launch them, and they're going to continue to give money, resources, and weapons to the terrorists Hezbollah and Hamas and help them rebuild," Waltz said. "So this is never going to end, and you're going to exhaust our military in the Middle East once again, where they're badly needed in the Pacific."

He blamed the administration's "bad policy" and poor decision-making on the Middle East's continued problems.

Meanwhile, an Iranian senior adviser recently said that the country is prepared to change its policies on nuclear weapons if it is faced with an existential threat, and Walz said he agrees that "you can't wait until the mushroom loud goes off in Tel Aviv until you have to respond."

"I think we missed a golden opportunity to help Israel take this program out, or at least set it way back, the last time Israel struck," said Waltz. "But that's because Biden and Harris continually put pressure on Israel to de-escalate rather than helping them win. And we need to be putting pressure on Iran. If we dry up their cash and their resources and their currency and their economy, they don't have the resources to build nuclear weapons."

