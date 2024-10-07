Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Need to Bring Back 'Normalcy'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that it's hard for Americans to conceive of the evil that exists in the world.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Van Orden told host Higbie, "Carl, you and I have been to war before, and we see how terrible it is. And we understand that evil exists. And I was the first member of the United States government not stationed in Israel to get to Israel immediately following the attacks of Oct. 7.

"When I was there, there were still sleeping bags on the ground and tents blown in the wind. And the things that [terror group Hamas] did in that country — intentionally targeting men, women, children, and infants for raping and murdering and dismembering them. We [war veterans] have seen these things happen in the past, but most Americans haven't," Van Arden said.

He added, "I tell people that the best part about being an American citizen is you don't understand that evil like that exists. And the worst part about being an American citizen is you don't understand that evil like that exists. So you're very easy to fool."

Van Arden said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are projecting "strategic weakness" to the world. "The United States military is not feared by our adversaries any longer," he said. "Because they understand the commander in chief has checked out of the program mentally and physically.

"So we have to get [former] President [Donald] Trump back into office. We have to get [Republican vice presidential nominee] J.D. Vance into office. We've got to take the Senate, and we've got to hold the House. And we need to bring this country back to some normalcy. And we only do that by making sure we have a clean sweep in D.C. coming up on Nov 5."

