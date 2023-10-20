GOP Rep. Van Orden Leaves for Israel Amid Speaker Woes

While Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tries to overcome the growing list of nay votes in his bid for speaker, one yea vote just left the country.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., left Capitol Hill for Israel on Thursday night, a trip he described as a fact-finding mission. His office confirmed the trip.

"After retiring from the military in 2014, I made a solemn promise to the Jewish people that if anything like what took place on October 7, 2023 were to ever happen, that I would help them and their nation to the best of my ability," Van Orden said in a lengthy statement obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I am keeping that promise."

Van Orden was a Navy SEAL for 26 years.

He arrived in Israel on Friday morning to get "a holistic understanding of the current and future" needs, according to his statement. It's unclear how long Van Orden plans to stay.

On the domestic front, Van Orden's leave is another blow to Jordan, whom Van Orden voted for in the first two floor votes. Van Orden missed Friday's vote, when Jordan had even more defectors.

"As I write this piece, there is no path for a new Speaker, and Congress remains rudderless and in disarray," Van Orden wrote. "There is no sense of urgency to elect a Speaker despite the many challenges we face at home."

In his statement, Van Orden added that he does "not trust the Biden administration" to react to the needs of Israel, a position that became evident more than a week ago during a White House briefing on Hamas' attack on Israel. Van Orden reportedly became belligerent and rude toward the Biden administration briefers, calling their briefing "the worst information I've ever had."

Van Orden copped to being confrontational, saying he "took the Biden administration to task," adding the White House sent "the B team."

"And the Biden administration is not acting. So was I frustrated? Absolutely," Van Orden said. "You know why? Because that could be you. It could be your sister, it could be your brother."

He said that's why he's in Israel at this point.

"As a retired Navy SEAL and combat medic, I am uniquely qualified to objectively ascertain the ground truth and bring that information back to Congress where I can hopefully increase the sense of urgency for my colleagues of both parties to put aside their petty personal and significant political differences and act in the best interest of America and our beleaguered allies," he wrote.