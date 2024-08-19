Former Rep. Kucinich to Newsmax: Rebuild U.S. Manufacturing

America needs to rebuild its manufacturing sector if it's going to become a strong country again, congressional candidate Dennis Kucinich, I-Ohio, told Newsmax on Monday.

The former Democrat Rep., who's running for Congress again as an Independent, spoke to "American Agenda" about former President Donald Trump's remarks on the economy in York, Pennsylvania, Monday.

Kucinich said, "There is no question that in order to become a strong country again, we need to rebuild steel, automotive, aerospace, shipping. President Trump talked about some bad trade agreements. I mean, I agree with that.

"Look, [the North American Free Trade Agreement] was a nightmare. It undermined our basic industries in the Midwest. And the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, same thing."

Kucinich called the focus on American manufacturing a "polar star," adding, "we also have to, if we're going to protect our budget, stop these rising deficits. Stop the endless wars, seal the border.

"Those endless wars cost us $8 trillion, at least, since since 9/11. And, the border. I mean, that's costing us hundreds of billions of dollars. It's hard to even calculate it. So we can get our economy moving again. And I'm all for that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com