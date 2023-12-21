Fmr Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: Dems Created N.Y. Migrant Mess

Democrats implemented policies that created the immigration mess in New York, says former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

"Shelters, healthcare, education, so much is being overrun," Zeldin said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"So now the Democratic mayor of New York City is talking about how this is going to destroy New York City. This was by design. This was not negligence; this is not incompetence or recklessness. This was by design.

"On Day One, [Biden] stopped construction of the border wall, ramped up catch up and release, got rid of 'Remain in Mexico,' of Title 42, attacked Customs and Border Patrol agents. This result is one that we've been saying from the beginning is a certainty is going to create a crisis.

"So here in New York right now we have a big mess on our hands, and it's all created by design the Democrats," he added.

Customs and Border Protection on Thursday said a surge of migrants using new means to cross the southern border has the group financially stretched.

About 12,600 migrants were intercepted Monday and Tuesday on the border.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is pushing for President Joe Biden to take executive action on border security, including restarting construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and implementing stricter immigration enforcement policies.

Zeldin says Biden has the power to fix the problem.

"This administration, from the top, they have the power to secure this border, and they just are filled with a whole lot of excuses as to why it's not getting done, and when they try to spin job the entire country that it is secure, well, we see the images, we see the numbers," he told Newsmax.

