Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden Admin Rushing in Migrants

The number of migrants coming across the border continues to rise, but rather than coming up with real solutions, the Biden administration is putting resources in place to get people into the U.S. more quickly, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said Thursday on Newsmax.

"As a Republican-led house, we've already passed the Secure Border Act, which is H.R. 2, which is sitting at the Senate right now waiting to be implemented," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"What it would do is it would support local law enforcement. It would increase resources to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be able to work to get criminal illegal aliens out of our country. But it would also force policies like stopping people at the border."

Instead, the Biden administration is "flying [migrants] all around," Van Duyne said. "They're giving them court dates five to seven years out. Many don't even make those court dates, but they're continuing to let people into our country illegally. We're looking at 10 million people since the Biden administration took over."

Van Duyne on Thursday also spoke out against a posting from the campaign to reelect Biden, comparing former President Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler, while questioning Biden's supporters on controversial remarks he's also made throughout the years on race.

"The fact is that his poll numbers are tanking," Van Duyne said. "They're tanking as a result of everyday people now feeling the burden of his policies, whether or not it's at the gas tank, whether or not at the grocery store, people who are trying to buy a home people who are trying to get healthcare. His policies have been terrible for the American people."

Comparing Trump to Hitler is divisive, Van Duyne said.

"Those words have connotations, and those connotations used to be very strong," she said. "But when you call everybody who doesn't agree with you a racist, a hater, a bigot, and now Hitler, the meaning is obviously diminished and it's too bad," she said. "But he's got no policies to be able to stand for, no accomplishments, so his obvious go-to is to attack and call names."

