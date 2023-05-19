Devin Nunes to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Enforcement Mechanism of Dems

The FBI and Department of Justice have become the enforcement mechanism for the propaganda operation and the narratives that the left in this country want to build to gain power and maintain power, says former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"It's just plain and simple," Nunes said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"I really want to see what the scope was of [Special Counsel John] Durham's investigation" into the origins of the FBI's probe of links between former President Donald Trump and Russian officials, said Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

"We gave him so much circumstantial evidence because we believe this whole operation started in early 2016. He didn't look at anything until July of 2016, so who wrote the scope of that investigation? Why would why did they not do it?

"I think I know the reason why. I think the reason why is they did a deep state cover up. They're claiming, 'Oh, you know we have these allies around the world we can't do anything about that.' But that's what they're hiding under. It's all nonsense. It's total nonsense."

Durham, he added, "was clearly handicapped to some degree and it's now back into the halls of Congress where the Republicans with their slim majority are going to have to figure out how to navigate this."

Nunes also said the Durham probe is directly related to what's happening with whistleblower claims that the FBI's Washington, D.C., office pressured the rest of the organization toward a political agenda.

"These FBI agents come forward with real information and they're immediately attacked by the Democrats in Congress, by the fake news media, and I think by the FBI themselves. ... What I understand is they've lost their security clearance, they haven't been paid and then, you know, people that are trying to help them, the Democrats then turn around and attack them, too."

