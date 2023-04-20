Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'Major Scandal' 'Brewing' at SEC

There is a Russia disinformation hoaxer, anti-Trump force blocking the future of Truth Social in the Biden administration and a "major scandal that's brewing," Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes warned on Newsmax.

"How many times have I said this on your show: If you were involved in the Russia hoax, you shouldn't be involved; you should not be anywhere near government ever again?" Nunes asked on Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Nunes condemned Security and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler for dodging a question about authorizing the Russian dossier against former President Donald Trump when Gensler was the chief financial officer of the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016.

"And this is the guy who funded this. And for him to say, 'Oh, I didn't know' — what do you mean, you didn't know?" Nunes continued. "You didn't know what? You didn't know at the time? You didn't know that the Clinton campaign paid a major fine?

"He had to have known, and we proved that in our Russia hoax investigation that, indeed, he did know."

Host Chris Salcedo noted Gensler's stumbling and dodging the question referred to above.

"Those were weasel words," Nunes, who runs Truth Social as CEO of the TMTG, told Salcedo. "OK, what this is really about is that this is the guy that's at the SEC. We've been trying to get access to the public markets. We've been trying to merge with the finance company.

"The SEC and Gensler have been holding this up. The guy clearly has a grudge against us, against Trump. You know, we were the ones who actually got on the record that he was the one who had made the payments for the dossier."

Nunes said Gensler's response to Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds' question exposes a "major scandal that's brewing at the SEC."

"And, if you notice with the weasel words that he used, he didn't deny it," Nunes continued. "He didn't actually know how to answer it, and I give credit to both Byron Donalds, Dan Meuser, Tom Emmer, many others who are asking Gensler questions that really matter.

"Because this is a major scandal that's brewing at the SEC: their willingness to play politics and discriminate against people who like our little company, our startup company. You know, we want to go public.

"We want to merge with a company. The shareholders that bought into that finance company, Chris, are being wiped out."

