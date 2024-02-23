Tenney to Newsmax: 'Troubling' to See Dems Clinging to Biden

It's "troubling to see how desperately" Democrats are still clinging to President Joe Biden, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and first lady Jill Biden, said Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"This is a very, very difficult job, I would argue the most difficult job in the world," Tenney said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "I'm a member of Congress, and this is a really hard job, just representing 12 counties in upstate New York. I can't imagine the pressure on the president.

"I, obviously, have very serious doubts, especially after special counsel [Robert] Hur put out the report stating that President Biden was forgetful and couldn't remember when his son died, couldn't remember basic things that every person should remember, if they're certainly going to do this job and yet refuse to prosecute.

"That's why I wrote the letter immediately to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland saying, look, he's either competent and able to stand trial and face a jury of his peers or not, or he cannot be president and needs to be removed under Section Four of the 25th amendment. There's no in between."

Hur in early February released his yearlong investigation into Biden's handling of classified materials, saying no charges were warranted because the evidence wasn't sufficient to support a conviction. Hur also suggested that Biden, 81, would likely present himself to a jury as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Concerns about Biden's age have persisted, with 67% in a recent Quinnipiac University poll saying he's too old to effectively serve another term.

Biden recently excoriated Hur during a press briefing, insisting his memory is fine, before mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico. Biden has also spoke recently of conversations with Francois Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl despite both being dead.

