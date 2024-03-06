Biden Campaign Courts Haley Voters After Super Tuesday

After GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's Super Tuesday losses, a Biden campaign official invited her supporters to join the Democrat incumbent's reelection bid.

In a Wednesday post on X, Rufus Gifford, the finance chair for the 2024 Biden-Harris campaign, said, "Dear supporters of @NikkiHaley, we may not agree on every issue but @JoeBiden's campaign is open to all looking to move our country forward."

"Feel free to DM me," he added.

Included in the post was a screenshot of a Truth Social message former President Donald Trump shared in which he slammed Haley and said his movement didn't want her supporters.

"Anybody that makes a 'contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," Trump said in the post. "We don't want them, and will not accept them."

On Wednesday morning, multiple media outlets reported that Haley was planning to end her 2024 presidential campaign after losing nominating contests in 14 states to Trump the night before.

Trump secured victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, California, and Alaska on Tuesday night and is expected to have 995 delegates. He needs 1,215 to clinch the Republican Party presidential nomination.

Haley won Vermont, bringing her total to 89 delegates.

Exit polls from ABC News found that 51% of Haley voters in Virginia and 50% in North Carolina approve of Biden as president. Haley has frequently targeted both Biden and Trump with criticism.

Early on Tuesday, Haley would not commit to endorsing Trump if he secured the votes to win the party's nomination.

"I haven't heard him pledge to me that he would support me if I won, so I don't know why I have to go and pledge to him that I would support him," Haley said on Fox & Friends.

A Haley campaign spokesperson issued a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, saying "there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump. ... That is not the unity our party needs for success."

Calling Super Tuesday "a day we've been waiting for," Trump delivered remarks that night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in which he attacked Biden in a sign of the likely rematch to come in November.

The former South Carolina governor is expected to make a brief concession speech at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday in her hometown of Charleston. While the Haley camp officially announced the Wednesday morning event, it did not mention a campaign suspension.