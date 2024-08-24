Rep. Anthony D'Esposito to Newsmax: Dems Exposed Themselves

Democrats have exposed themselves as "gaslighting" frauds by claiming they will now fix America's problems under Kamala Harris after "lying" that everything in America was great under President Joe Biden, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"They just continued to lie and gaslight the American people: no real policies, no plans," D'Esposito told "Saturday Report." "If you rewind back to July of the same month, the same week in 2024, many of the people who spoke at the convention were talking about the fact that Biden's economic policies are great and the country is doing well.

"And then you fast-forward one month, and those same people were on the stage at the DNC [Democratic National Convention] talking about how they're going to make the economy better.

"The things that are coming out of Kamala Harris' mouth are just total lies, and I really, truly believe that the American people see right through it," he said. "They realize that Kamala Harris was at the tip of the spear in making this country less safe and allowing our border to be more porous than it's been in our history."

Harris cannot stake claim to being tough on the border, as she did at her "orchestrated" convention, D'Esposito continued.

"There's close to 15 million people that have come into this country illegally. They are not the party of law and order. They're not the party of securing the border.

"They're not the party of a good economy. And they're certainly not a party of foreign policy," he said.

"The only thing that they are running on are social issues. She is a professional at gaslighting.

"And, secondly, they are hoping that the more they say it and the more certain mainstream media outlets continue to play it over and over and over again, that people will actually start to believe it — and it's insane. Over the last 3 1/2 years, it was her failed leadership, it was the failed leadership of Joe Biden that have put this country into the place that we're in today," D'Esposito continued.

"And I mean, Politico just did an article a couple of days ago with regards to Democrats running in these tight seats in New York. They don't even have policies on their website because they don't have a policy.

"All they're just going to continue to say is, 'We can do it better. We can do it better,'" he concluded.

